Apple Watch Series 7 ads harp on its features and new Fitness+ program

The ads are a mix of humour, grit and sportsmanship – showing how the watch can assist the users in their fitness journey.
The Apple Watch has always prided itself on being a fitness enthusiast’s accessory – the latest ads take that line of messaging forward. At the recent Apple Event, iPhone 13 and 13 Pro were launched, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. The newest series of watches has a retina display as well as a bigger dial.
In an ad titled 'Introducing the Apple Watch Series 7', we see the different ways in which a person can use the watch, especially to find out health and sporting stats. Voiced by American actor Ty Burrell (who played Phil Dunphy in 'Modern Family'), the ad sees the watch answering questions such as – How fast was that tennis serve? What’s my blood oxygen level? Can I get some help meditating?
Apple first launched its Fitness+ program in December 2020. Its aim was to bring studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Staying within the ecosystem of Apple products, these workouts could be measured and monitored by incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch.
During the event this year, Apple announced that the Fitness+ program will also introduce guided meditation, a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime; and pilates, a new low-impact, body-conditioning workout type, on September 27.
The ad aims to take people through the nitty-gritty of the fitness program – emphasising on how important it is to show up. The voice-over makes comparisons to regular fitness clubs, referencing memberships, locker rooms, fees, trainers, and so on.
Additionally, Fitness+ is also introducing a new program – Workouts to Get Ready for Snow Season – featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia.
Later this year, Fitness+ will introduce group workouts with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once to keep each other motivated. Fitness+ will soon be available in 15 more countries, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. It will be available in English, with subtitles in six languages.