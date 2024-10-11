Apple’s brand value fell for the first time in 20 years but remains the most valuable brand

Global brand consultancy Interbrand launched its annual Best Global Brands ranking, marking a quarter of a century of brand valuation analysis. Since 2000, Interbrand’s longitudinal study has tracked and reported on the value of the world’s biggest brands. A quarter century of analysis reveals that while performance marketing tactics can drive short-term financial gains, a lack of investment in long-term brand strategy has left the Best Global Brands with at least $3.5T of unrealized value. For this last year, this equates to $200B of lost revenue.

The cumulative value of the world’s most valuable brands has increased 3.4x since Interbrand first published its ranking (from $988B USD to $3.4T USD).

Gonzalo Brujó, Global CEO, Interbrand said: “If these brands had been treated and managed as strategic growth assets, then this table could be worth as much as $6.9T. The growth we see hides a staggering missed opportunity.”

According to Interbrand's annual Best Global Brands ranking report, Apple remains the most valuable brand, but its brand value has dropped for the first time in over two decades (-3%). The report says that this comes amid the tech giant’s more cautious approach towards AI.

Commenting on Apple, Greg Silverman, Global Director of Brand Economics, at Interbrand says, “While others rushed into AI, Apple took a more deliberate path to ensure its AI releases matched its values. This slower-moving act of leadership has put long-term trust ahead of short-term revenue gains. Following these brand moves, Apple’s stock has moved up 20% YTD and we anticipate that Apple’s value will increase in the 2025 rankings.”

Automotive brands dominate 2024

14 of the top 100 brands of 2024 are automotive, making up more than any other sector in the ranking. Three auto brands – Toyota (#6), Mercedes-Benz (#8) and BMW (#10) – appear in the top 10. However, not all auto brands have achieved such success. Tesla (#12) has one of this year’s largest declines in brand value (-9%). Meanwhile, Kia (#86), Hyundai (#30) and Toyota (#6) achieved double-digit growth.

Top-tier luxury shows resilience through innovation

Luxury’s brand value continued an upward trajectory (+7%, up from + 6.5% last year), extending relevance by creating new consumer experiences and expanded digital touchpoints, demonstrating powerful creativity that taps into the human condition.

Ferrari (#62) captured this year’s spot as the top-rising brand, with +21% brand value growth. Louis Vuitton jumped three places (#14 to #11) with Hermès (#22) and Prada (#83) two of the biggest luxury brand risers this year, seeing brand value growth of +15% and +14% respectively.

2024 new entrants

Nvidia (#36), Pandora (#91), Range Rover (#96), and Jordan (#99) are this year’s new entrants – and Jordan is the first personality brand to make it onto the table. Uber (#78) and LG (#97) re-enter.

Marketing landscape changes over 25 years

Over the past 25 years – and especially coming out of the pandemic – we’ve seen a significant shift in the role of the Chief Marketing Officer in the boardroom and the influence that their brand and marketing teams have in shaping total growth strategies. CEOs and CFOs are prioritizing lower total investments with much more immediate returns.

Commenting on the new global and local business culture, Ashish Mishra, CEO of Interbrand India and South Asia said: “With more and more businesses focusing on quick scale-up and faster short-term growth, there is an ever-increasing stake that the investor community now has in businesses around the world. They run the show now, with businesses becoming mere instruments and asset classes in the quest for alpha. This has changed the fundamental nature of businesses and brands with a greater focus on short-term marketing and cost efficiencies. This is a myopic view, and more often than not, limits real and sustained value growth for businesses and brands. Performance marketing tools, capabilities and systems have fundamentally evolved over the past quarter of a century. As these tools shift, so too do the pressures and expectations placed on brand and marketing leaders. Today, CMOs and their teams are expected to deliver greater revenue returns, in much shorter time frames, for a significantly lower total investment”

“Analysis of 25 years of data confirms short-term revenue growth built primarily or predominantly on performance marketing tactics masks a much more significant mid-to-long-term revenue loss – meaning that many of the world’s most valuable brands are missing out on significant earning potential by over-investing in near term gains," he added.