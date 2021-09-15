Apple's latest iPhone ad samples guitar beat from Bollywood hit 'Dum Maaro Dum'

The tune plays as soon as the ad's protagonist walks into the frame, all set to go on a journey with his new iPhone.
Apple recently introduced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at an Apple event, but it was the ad that caught everyone's attention. At the beginning of the ad as the delivery executive walks out, people were quick to notice that RD Burman’s 1971 song - Dum Maro Dum, playing in the background of the launch advertisement.
From the carefully curated music portfolio of one of India’s oldest record-label Saregama, Dum Maro Dum made a surprising entry at the start of the iPhone 13’s promotional video, “Work All Day”, song by the artist Footsie. Played for the second time during an Apple event.The audio was also picked up during the company's CEO Tim Cook’s arrival before presenting the product line-up.
Picking up on Indian music’s global recognition, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said, “Indian music is moving beyond capturing the imagination of its home-audience. The fact Apple used a 50-year-old Saregama melody for its product launch, proves that this music has arrived at a global stage. We are elated to convey that Saregama is now sharing its massive content repository with a global audience.”