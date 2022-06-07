Apple's latest Macbook ad goes up in the 'Air'

The ad showcases the device's prowess - powered by Apple's new M2 chip.
Apple's Macbook Air laptops have always been well known for being lightweight and powerful. The company's latest ad for the gadget takes that premise to the next level. We see a young man powering on his device - only to his surprise, he, his laptop and everything around him begins floating.
Don't let the visual treatment of the ad fool you. The ad also showcases the different features that the laptop comes equipped with.
It now features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. It's also available in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.
In addition, the M2 chip will also be available on the Macbook Pro variants of the laptop. The new MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro join the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest lineup of Mac notebooks ever offered. Both laptops will be available next month.
This isn't the first time the company has touched upon themes of 'lightness' to emphasise on the power and build quality of the Macbook Air. Check out this ad from 2018 - which makes the same point about lightness and airiness of the laptop and its build quality.
Since the COVID pandemic started, Apple has been using its ads to make a point about how its devices can be used to facilitate a smooth WFH experience. Take a look at these ads, which emphasise on how 'smoothly' a Macbook Air can enable a user to work from home with. The ad pushes MacBook Air's battery life and processing power.
In 2021, Apple released a new ad titled 'Warning.' The ads illustrate the different features of the Macbook Pro, broken down in granular detail. The ad also emphasises on MacBook's other features such as Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for better connectivity and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. According to the company, the MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and more.