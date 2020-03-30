Apple's new iPad ads teach users how to use a computer

In most of its advertising messages, Apple has found ways to take digs at its competitors. In July 2019, Apple took to the OOH medium to create a series of ads that emphasised on how using an iPhone is good for privacy. The ads were a direct reference to Google's infamous software glitch in November 2018 that led to the names, email addresses, ages, and other personal information of 52.5 million Google Plus users being exposed. The giant billboard in downtown Toronto said 'We're in the business of staying out of yours. Privacy. That's iPhone.'