Apple's new iPad ads teach users how to use a computer

The company has released two ads that illustrate the differences between the new iPad Pro and a desktop computer.
Despite a worldwide pandemic, and the shutdown of manufacturing facilities in most countries, Apple is still finding ways to keep busy. It recently announced the launch of two new models of MacBook laptops and an iPad. The decision comes at a time when most companies are struggling to stay profitable, given the decline in consumption of gadgets in countries which are currently under lockdown due to COVID-19.
Apple has also released two ads for the new iPad Pro. The first ad is titled 'iPad Pro — How to correctly use a computer'. It has a satirical tone and talks about the different ways the users were traditionally asked to handle a desktop computer. The aim of the ad is to show that an iPad can be as powerful (if not more) as a computer - while offering flexibility in terms of features, etc.
The ad features millennials using the iPad to execute different types of work. The second ad also talks about the iPad Pro being a replacement for a laptop, but is more informational. The ads have been created by TBWA Media Arts Lab USA. Both ads emphasise on the new Magic Keyboard with built-in trackpad (coming in May), the Apple Pencil, and the Liquid Retina display.
This isn't the first time Apple has used this positioning to sell iPads. Take a look at this ad from 2018 that cheekily asks 'What's a computer'. The ad takes place in an imaginary world where desktop computers don't exist and was aimed to show how versatile the iPads can be.
In December 2019, Apple released a Holiday-themed ad spot for the iPad, which talked about families coming together. The ad highlighted the ease of use of iPads and, hence, ability to bring generations together — with both the granddaughters and their grandfather able to intuitively use the iPad.
In most of its advertising messages, Apple has found ways to take digs at its competitors. In July 2019, Apple took to the OOH medium to create a series of ads that emphasised on how using an iPhone is good for privacy. The ads were a direct reference to Google's infamous software glitch in November 2018 that led to the names, email addresses, ages, and other personal information of 52.5 million Google Plus users being exposed. The giant billboard in downtown Toronto said 'We're in the business of staying out of yours. Privacy. That's iPhone.'
In 2019, Apple won the title of the 'Most Creative Marketer of the Year' at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.