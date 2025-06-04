Apple's new Mac ad turns study struggles into study smarts

Apple has launched its second Mac campaign targeting college students in India called "Lessons" - a follow-up to last year's "Work Is Worth It" campaign.

The new film showcases how Mac and Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and MacBook Air's M4 chip help students learn more creatively and efficiently, breaking away from traditional study methods. The campaign runs through back-to-school season across broadcast, digital and social channels.

Directed by director Ayappa, the film shows raw and unfiltered student life set to an originally composed music track using voice samples of traditional advice students commonly hear from authority figures.

In the film, Summarise in Writing Tools, powered by Apple Intelligence, helps a student simplify her studies, turning pages of notes into one succinct bullet point and preventing her from an all-nighter in the library. For another student, MacBook Air with M4 enables him to multitask with speed and fluidity when running engineering applications like AutoCAD, MATLAB and Xcode.

The campaign will air through the back to school period in summer on broadcast, digital and social media.

Apple Intelligence is a personal AI system built into iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. It helps users write, communicate, and complete tasks while maintaining privacy.

Apple has released a film titled “Hands On with Apple Intelligence” to showcase how users can make the most of its new AI features. The Clean Up tool in Photos helps remove unwanted objects or people from images. Genmoji lets users create personalised emoji, while Image Playground allows for quick and easy image generation. Writing Tools enable users to rewrite, proofread, summarise, and make specific text edits. The Summarise in Mail feature helps users quickly catch up on email threads and understand complex messages. Visual Intelligence uses the iPhone camera to identify surroundings, and ChatGPT integration is built into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access ChatGPT’s capabilities without switching apps.

Apple Intelligence is compatible with iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16 series, iPad and Mac with M1 or later chips, and Apple Vision Pro, with more languages and platforms coming soon.

Credits:

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC (India)

Director: Ayappa

Directors of Photography: Carlos Feher and Toni Vidal Llorens

Music: “Lessons” - Sofyann Ben Youseff