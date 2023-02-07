Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign receives a cinematic makeover

Director Vishal Bharadwaj shot a 30-minute short film ‘Fursat’ using the iPhone 14 Pro.
Tech giant Apple continues its ‘Shot on iPhone’ series, with a new 30-minute film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Titled ‘Fursat’, the film was shot using Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro. It features actors Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi.
While Apple’s advertising and marketing strategy have mostly remained around its iconic ‘Shot on iPhone’ billboards, the efforts for this short film include a print ad and a shout out from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
LinkedIn wasn’t ready to stay behind the action. A user said that the film sets a new standard for Apple. It highlights the phone’s ability to capture professional-level photos.
Through a print ad, Apple lets readers scan a QR code that redirects them to the short film.
Apple’s rival, South Korean giant Samsung, used the same technique and partnered with NDTV to shoot a news programme.
The ‘Shot on iPhone’ series started in March 2015, six months after the launch of iPhone 6. Apple then launched a campaign to highlight the phone’s new camera.
Initially, photos from 77 iPhone 6 users, across 25 countries and 73 cities, were used. Users from around the world were asked to submit their own best photos using the hashtag #ShotoniPhone. From these photos, Apple selected a few to display across media outlets and over 10,000 billboards around the world.
The goal of the campaign was to make people talk about the new iPhone.
In India, Apple followed the same strategy with its products. It ran campaigns, and the best photos were featured on billboards.
Apple also released a series of ads during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which focussed on the ways Indians use their iPhones. With its agency partner Leo Burnett, the US company launched three ads targeting the chaos in Indian households.