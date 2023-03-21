Appy Fizz launches its summer campaign featuring Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR

Along with the ad film, there are activations planned across TV, outdoor, digital and radio to amplify the new avatar of Appy Fizz. An aggressive outdoor campaign has been put into action. Large impact hoardings and branding at heavy footfall and traffic areas have been set up to drive enormous visibility and reach for the brand. Appy Fizz is the associate sponsor for the IPL this season and the new campaign will play out during the entire run of the much-awaited sports event, capitalising on its massive reach and high viewership. Apart from ads, there are numerous innovations that will be done within prime-time TV shows across channels to feature the product. The idea is to focus on building the brand through in-show integrations, going beyond showcasing the product via advertisements. Appy Fizz retails at price of Rs.10.