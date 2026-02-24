APS launches Bowlers Champion pet nutrition range with Shubman Gill

Allana Pet Solutions (APS) has introduced Bowlers Champion, a new sub-brand under its dog nutrition portfolio, Bowlers. The range is positioned for active dogs and is fronted by cricketer Shubman Gill.

According to the company, Champion is formulated to support stamina, muscle strength and overall vitality in dogs that may require additional nutritional support. The packaging draws visual cues from the Indian cricket jersey.

The launch is accompanied by a digital film featuring Gill, which draws parallels between athletic preparation and canine fitness, positioning nutrition as a contributor to performance and endurance.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Allana Consumer Products, said: “At Allana Pet Solutions, our focus was to introduce a purpose-led range that addresses real lifestyle needs. Many pet parents notice shifts in their dogs’ activity levels and look for dependable nutritional solutions. Champion was created to offer scientifically developed, vet-validated support while staying within affordable reach. It reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening everyday pet care across India.”

Bowlers Champion is priced from Rs 199 for a 1 kg pack and will be available through pet specialty retailers and general trade channels across India.