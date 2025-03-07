Aqualogica’s new ad takes on 'Mr. Sun' with SPF 50 defense

Aqualogica, a Gen Z skincare brand under Honasa Consumer, has launched the ‘Feels So Light, Shields So Right’ campaign to promote its Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen as effective sun protection.

The campaign film features the sun as "Mr. Sun", a force that makes people seek shade. He feels in control until he encounters a Gen Z girl who remains unfazed. She applies Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen, which is lightweight yet protective with SPF 50, staying calm and confident. CGI brings Mr. Sun to life, showing that sun care is about ease and protection rather than fear.

Speaking about the campaign, Anuja Mishra, EVP and chief marketing officer at Honasa Consumer, said, "For years, sun protection has felt like a hassle with thick, greasy sunscreens that weigh you down and make you think twice before stepping out. But today’s consumers, especially Gen Z, don’t want to be held back. ‘Feels So Light, Shields So Right’ reflects this shift, celebrating a carefree, unbothered approach to sun protection. With Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen, we’re not just offering high-performance SPF but also the freedom to enjoy the sun without hesitation. It’s lightweight, powerful, and designed for those who want to live life unfiltered and unafraid, making sunscreen a natural, everyday essential with no stress, no second thoughts.”