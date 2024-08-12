Arata celebrates Rakhi with #LocksOfLove campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arata, a hair care brand, is excited to showcase the heartwarming bond between siblings through a relatable film. With its latest campaign #LocksOfLove, Arata highlights the emotional bond shared between new-age brothers and sisters while demonstrating the brand’s commitment to making hair beauty routines both enjoyable and accessible.
Written and produced by the inhouse creative team at Arata, the film captures an emotional yet playful moment between a sister and her younger brother. The film follows a sister’s curly hair routine, and her brother embracing his curiosity about the styling routine. Their playful exchange culminates in a moment of camaraderie and affection, encapsulating the essence of sibling relationships.
Speaking on the campaign, #LocksOfLove, Samriddh Dasgupta, CBO, Arata, said “Rakhi over the years has become a symbol of care, progression and empowerment. Gone is the narrative of protection, which was a signal of power dynamic. The new generation of siblings believes in lifting each other up, sharing moments and nurturing a bond full of love and togetherness. Our core insight came from our customers who have started to co-experience products as siblings. Locks of Love is being taken to the social platforms through creators who are sharing their stories of sibling care.”
The film concludes with a warm, humorous note, reinforcing the message that Arata’s products are about enriching the special moments that matter most.