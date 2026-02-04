Arata collaborates with Samay Raina & Archana Puran Singh for new digital ad

Arata has released a new short-format digital film featuring comedian Samay Raina and actor Archana Puran Singh. The content is being distributed primarily on Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

Structured as a mock podcast conversation, the film opens with casual banter between Raina and Singh before escalating into exaggerated humour and deliberate awkward pauses. Rather than centring on a product demonstration, the brand name appears repeatedly as a visual and verbal interruption, becoming a recurring motif within the narrative.



The film avoids a conventional advertising format, instead relying on repetition and pop-culture familiarity to drive recall. Everyday objects within the set — from water glasses to WiFi credentials — are used as placements for the brand name, turning the interruption itself into the core idea.

In a joint statement, co-founders Dhruv Bhasin and Dhruv Madhok shared that, “As a digital-first brand, we are constantly exploring formats that feel native to how audiences consume content today. This collaboration allowed us to collaborate with voices that are deeply embedded in internet culture, while keeping the communication simple and direct. The focus was on building familiarity and recall, rather than delivering a conventional brand message.”

The release is part of Arata’s broader digital strategy aimed at engaging internet-native audiences through creator-led formats and culturally recognisable humour, as brands increasingly experiment with content that sits closer to entertainment than advertising.