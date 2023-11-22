ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel launches 'Banaunga Main, Banega Bharat’ campaign

Created by Creativeland Asia, the ad film will be rolled out by iProspect, a unit of Dentsu India, in the television and digital media space.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has announced the launch of a new television commercial titled 'Banaunga Main, Banega Bharat'. The campaign aims to evoke collective enthusiasm and pride in India's progress and its diverse skilled workforce, who are powering the country’s development.
With a focus on engaging and motivating young people, the advertising film showcases recent national triumphs that underscore India’s advancement in areas such as high value-added manufacturing, science and technology.
Building on AM/NS India’s growing brand value, underpinned by the 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’ tagline, this initiative reflects the company's dedication to manufacturing steel which plays a fundamental role in driving the overall development of India.
Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, AM/NS India said, “Building on our last year’s ‘Reimagineering’ campaign success, the latest endeavour reflects our unwavering commitment to contributing to a New India. In its journey towards the goal of Amrit Kaal, India is embracing steel-intensive growth through the ‘Make in India’ program to ascend to new heights of prosperity. We are proud to be part of the country's progress – a bright spot in the world economy – with our brand promise 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures."