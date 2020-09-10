ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel onboards Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for customer communication

The brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
AM/NS India ( ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India ) has chosen to partner with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, as the creative agency for its customer communication needs.
AM/NS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s leading steel and mining companies, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries and Nippon Steel Corporation, Japan’s largest steel producer. It is the leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, with an achievable capacity of around 8.5 million tonnes per annum and a full diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and have significant capacity to produce iron ore pellets.
Manish Bhatt, founder director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “It is a matter of great satisfaction to have a brand like AM/NS India in the agency’s kitty. As a joint venture company, it offers the best of both the worlds and carries with it a rich and unparalleled legacy. The brand’s wide range of B2B and B2C offerings, gives us the opportunity to develop a wholistic communication strategy for its customers. And to that extent it is a great challenge as well.”
A spokesperson from AM/NS India, said, “We are excited to have Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as our creative partner. It is an exciting partnership and we are looking forward to working with their team.”