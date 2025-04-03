Archana Puran Singh reveals vegetarian multivitamin solution with HealthOK

Mankind Pharma has announced the launch of its new campaign for HealthOK 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablets, featuring actress Archana Puran Singh, a strict vegetarian herself. This campaign aims to raise awareness about HealthOK's 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablets that provide complete nutritional support while aligning with Indian vegetarian’s dietary practices.

The campaign humorously depicts Archana Puran Singh’s quest to find a 'chupa hua non-vegetarian' in our Indian vegetarian family function. She eventually discovers Jijaji secretly consuming a non-vegetarian multivitamin, unaware that a vegetarian multivitamin alternative exists. HealthOK multivitamin tablets bridge this gap by offering an entirely vegetarian composition with added Taurine and Ginseng, ensuring energy levels & also keeps one fit and active as it contains 19 vitamins & minerals.

India has a significant vegetarian population, particularly in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi NCR, where many follow a strict vegetarian diet. During Navratri, many follow a strict vegetarian diet as well. However, many vegetarians unknowingly consume non-vegetarian multivitamin supplements, as most capsules are non-vegetarian. This conflicts with their lifestyle. HealthOK tablets address this concern by offering 100% vegetarian multivitamin tablets, enriched with Taurine and Ginseng, providing essential nutrients without compromising on dietary preferences.

"This initiative perfectly aligns with Navratri, a time when many Indians actively seek a 100% vegetarian diet. We are delighted to have Archana Puran Singh on-board to launch our latest campaign which will help us reach even more consumers and raise awareness among the vegetarian population about the benefits of taking HealthOK tablets which are vegetarian. HealthOK tablets, comes with dual benefit of Taurine & Ginseng to keep one energetic & is available in lemon flavor which ensures easy compliance of taking HealthOK multivitamin every day. In contrast to many over-the-counter alternatives that are non-vegetarian, often due to their capsule form, HealthOK tablets are exclusively sourced from vegetarian ingredients. This not only caters to the specific needs of the vegetarian male population but also aligns with their commitment to a vegetarian lifestyle."

Archana Puran Singh shared her enthusiasm about the campaign, "As a vegetarian myself, I am delighted to see that Mankind is promoting the 100% vegetarian HealthOK multivitamin tablet. I feel it is crucial for vegetarians to be aware of the HealthOK vegetarian nutritional supplement being available, which they can consume. This awareness will ensure that people align with their vegetarian dietary choices whilst consuming a multivitamin, needed for an energetic & fit lifestyle."