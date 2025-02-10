Archies celebrates love across generations with #PyarKaOGSolution campaign

Archies has launched its latest Valentine’s campaign, #PyarKaOGSolution, reinforcing its legacy as the go-to destination for love and heartfelt expressions. The campaign showcases how Archies has been an integral part of every generation’s way of celebrating love—from the golden era of greeting cards to the modern digital age of instant messaging and online gifting.

The campaign video juxtaposes the past and the present, highlighting how love has evolved while the essence of expressing emotions remains unchanged. Whether through a heartfelt greeting card decades ago or a thoughtful gift in today’s fast-paced digital world, Archies has always been there—and always will be—to help people express their emotions.

Archies' #PyarKaOGSolution campaign emphasises that love transcends romantic relationships, celebrating the bonds we share with everyone special in our lives. The campaign encourages individuals to honour Valentine's Day by expressing affection to all their loved ones, reinforcing the message that Archies is for everyone.

“Archies is not just a brand; it is an emotion woven into the fabric of Indian love stories,” said Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies. “For decades, we have been the original solution to expressing love—first with greeting cards and now with a diverse range of gifting options available both in our stores and on ArchiesOnline.com. #PyarKaOGSolution reaffirms that no matter how times change, Archies will always be at the heart of celebrations.”

With ‘Archies Hai Toh Celebration Hai’ as its core message, the campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to helping people express their deepest emotions effortlessly. While the digital era has changed communication dynamics, the need for tangible, heartfelt gestures remains strong. Archies bridges this gap, ensuring that every love story finds the perfect way to be expressed.

Archies goes the extra mile to help couples and gift-givers uphold the tradition of meaningful expressions; be it through timeless greeting cards or thoughtfully curated gifts.