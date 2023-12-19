Archies spreads Christmas cheer with #ArchiesJoyfulGiving campaign

The campaign encourages Archies followers to share their cherished Archies gift memories and participate in a week-long celebration.
Archies has invited its community to embark on a journey down memory lane by sharing their most treasured Archies gift memories. The #ArchiesJoyfulGiving campaign seeks to create a nostalgic and heart-warming thread of joyful moments, fostering a sense of community and connection during the special time of the year.
As part of the campaign, Archies has unveiled a surprise product or offer each day for the 7 days leading up to Christmas from December 16 to 25, 2023. This initiative is designed to create anticipation and excitement among followers, making each day leading up to Christmas a delightful surprise for the community.
Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies, expressed his excitement about the campaign, saying, “This holiday season, Archies is not just a brand; it's a part of your cherished memories. #ArchiesJoyfulGiving is a celebration of the joy we bring into people's lives, and we are eager to witness the beautiful stories our followers will share. The campaign is a tribute to the spirit of giving and the lasting impact of thoughtful gestures.”
Followers participating in the campaign also stand a chance to win exciting Archies gifts, adding an extra layer of joy to their holiday celebrations. Archies encourages everyone to use the hashtag #ArchiesJoyfulGiving when sharing their stories on social media platforms, allowing the community to come together and celebrate the season of giving.