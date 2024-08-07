Archies unveils digital ad campaign 'Rishte Jazbaton Ke' for Rakshabandhan celebration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign focuses on sibling bonds and personalised gifts.
Archies, a gifting brand, is launching its campaign video Rishte Jazbaton Ke for Raksha Bandhan to celebrate relationships.
This campaign is launched digitally to cherish the siblings’ love and the unbreakable bonds shared between a sister and a brother, from those petty fights over a TV remote to complaining the abouts to parents to covering for each other in adulthood, Archies aims to bring to life the cherished memories and deep connections that make this festival special.
The video highlights the emotions and rituals of Raksha Bandhan, showing how Archies' gift selection can enhance the occasion. Archies offers a variety of personalised gifts, including Rakhi hampers, greeting cards, and customized keepsakes, aimed at strengthening sibling bonds.
With this launch, Varun Moolchandani, executive director of Archies said, “We are excited to launch the RishteJazbatonKe campaign this Raksha Bandhan, we want to celebrate the timeless and unbreakable ties of love that define this celebration. We hope that our campaign and carefully curated range of gifts bring joy and create lasting memories for siblings everywhere.”