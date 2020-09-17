Are Indian homes ready for touch-free taps and lights?

While this may sound timely, given the increased awareness about hygiene, are Indian homes, that are still warming up to smart TVs and Alexa’s of the world, ready for smart bathroom fittings and lighting? Shukla says, “Generally sensor products are used mostly in public areas like malls, airports and hospitals. The larger traffic comes from there. There wasn’t much of a residential use of it. However, the current pandemic has escalated the need for it, and people are now considering using it within their living spaces.”