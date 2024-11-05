Ariana Grande fronts Swarovski’s 'Party of Dreams' holiday campaign

Swarovski has launched its Holiday 2024 campaign titled ‘Party of Dreams,’ featuring global brand ambassador Ariana Grande. Directed by Giovanna Engelbert, the campaign was photographed by Mert and Marcus, with a film directed by Christian Breslauer.

In the Holiday 2024 "Party of Dreams" campaign, Ariana Grande steps into a Swarovski-themed setting designed as an opulent nightclub, symbolising the brand's aesthetic. The video features Grande and a group of guests dressed in Swarovski jewellery.

In the campaign, Ariana Grande is styled in jewellery from Swarovski's Millenia and Matrix Crash collections, along with a couture outfit designed by Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski's global creative director.

Giovanna Engelbert commented: “I had the pleasure not only to create the most fabulous party ever, but also to do it with the incredible Ariana Grande. We had an absolute blast bringing my vision to life. Watching her embrace the joyful, contemporary glamour of Swarovski has been both an honour and pure joy. This has been a long-held dream finally coming to life in the most extravagant and vibrant way, bursting with creative energy, pop culture, and a shared desire to celebrate and spread some happiness to the holiday season. You are all invited to the Party of Dreams!”

Ariana Grande added, “Celebrating at the Party of Dreams, surrounded by the coolest, most glamorous guests decked in Swarovski jewels, was an unforgettable experience. I love how the campaign captures the festive spirit, and the film’s dynamic music video style brings it all together. The energy on set was contagious - we had so much fun dancing that no one wanted to go home! It’s great to bring some joy and sparkle this Holiday Season, and I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Swarovski."

The Swarovski Holiday 2024 campaign is live across various media platforms including Out Of Home, TV, print and multiple digital spaces.