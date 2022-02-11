Ariel and BBDO return for fifth edition of Share the Load campaign

Ariel's new film- See Equal raises this pertinent question to men. The reason for this disparity could be many but it was alarming to find that 80 per cent women believe their partners know how to do household tasks but choose not to do them. The same men, who chose to take up household chores when living with other men, are not doing their share of work in the house with their wives. This ‘choice’ signaled a mindset issue arising from years of unconscious bias, and 83 per cent women felt that men don’t see women as equal when it comes to housework. By raising a pertinent question – “if men can share the load equally with other men, why are they not doing it with their wives?”, Ariel is reminding families, that true equality is only reflected when domestic chores are shared. Because when we SEE EQUAL, we SHARE THE LOAD!