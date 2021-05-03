Ariel chooses transgender doctor as protagonist in new ad

The ad by BBDO India shows the struggle of Kerala's first transgender doctor VS Priya.
Ariel's previous 'Share the Load' campaign spoke about the need for gender equality within Indian households. Going a step further, the leading detergent brand from the house of Procter & Gamble (P&G) has now come out in support of the LGBTQ community. Its latest film is driven by the cause of inclusivity and equality for all.
Ariel, through its latest campaign #MakeItPossible, tells the story of VS Priya, Kerala’s first transgender doctor. The ad acknowledges Dr. Priya's journey, and speaks about the hardships and insecurities she faced, growing up as a man in a woman’s body. She finally embraces her true self after 30-odd years.
The ad also talks about the obstacles and barriers put up by family and society, including gender biases and stereotypes, lack of information and acceptance, and much more. When the family accepts, the world accepts.
The ad portrays Dr. Priya achieving her dreams of being a doctor in a world that continues to stereotype the transgender community into specific exaggerated, attention-seeking roles.
“When we think of a transgender, we imagine them dancing or seeking attention. We can hardly picture them as a pilot or a doctor. I wanted to change this and live my life on my terms. The conditions of transgender people need to change; changes will have to start from families. If a family accepts the kid who is a trans, that kid could grow up to be a better citizen. The best example is me,” shares Dr. Priya in the film.
Ariel India has been championing the cause of gender equality for many years now. With this enlightening and powerful film by BBDO India, it now celebrates these heroes, who overcome the odds to #MakeItPossible.
Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, and vice president, fabric care, P&G Indian Subcontinent, said, "Ariel believes in a world free of biases. A world that fosters equality and inclusion is one where everyone can thrive. The story of Dr. Priya is a story of resilience, courage and perseverance. It reminds us that no matter how difficult the circumstances, with perseverance, we can #MakeItPossible."