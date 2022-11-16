Ariel partners with chef Sanjeev Kapoor to take the #ArielVs100Stain challenge

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and Fabric Care Head for the P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “At Ariel, we always strive to bring superior laundry innovation to our consumers and our goal is to reinvent cleaning to remove the toughest of stains, reveal the brightest of colours in the toughest of conditions. With our #ArielVs100Stains challenge, we are again pushing boundaries by bringing the best of cleaning for over 100 toughest of tough stains to our consumers. Whether our consumers are dealing with multiple stains in one laundry load or different stains on different days – Ariel is the solution. We are confident that our consumers everywhere will be delighted with the results from the new Ariel Matic Powder and Ariel Matic Liquids.”