Ariel's new rendition of 'Share The Load' focuses on sleep deprivation

Sharat Verma, CMO, P&G India and fabric care head for the Indian Subcontinent, says that the company conducted research at the beginning of the 'Share The Load' campaign in 2014. The study revealed that 79 per cent of married men thought that laundry was a woman's job. “Over the years with our awareness campaigns, we have found a way to change attitudes and bring that number down to 41 per cent. Unless we find a way to bring that number down to zero, there will always be barriers that we will need to address. So, it's not really been a challenge in the sense of being able to find a conversation hook. The real challenge lies in deciding what can be the most relevant conversation given the contextual surroundings? How do we guide and participate in that conversation?,” he explains.