Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad appeal to advertisers, content creators

The brand has partnered with five contemporary female NFT artists to develop digital artwork on the theme #SeeEqual.
Over the last seven years, Ariel India has continuously sparked conversations around the unequal division of domestic chores within households and urged more men to #ShareTheLoad. Taking its communication forward, the brand shared an open letter, addressing content creators, advertisers and media partners to create narratives that foster "equality at home".
Ariel recently joined hands with MICA, Ahmedabad to host an online discussion on the topic 'How to #SeeEqual in Advertising'. The discussion was aimed at sensitising students to be conscious about depicting women in roles in a progressive way, when they step into the industry.
Ariel has forayed into non-fungible token (NFT) space to further amplify the conversation around equality in the division of household chores, and pave the way for more authentic, accurate and equal representation in pop culture imagery.
The brand has partnered with five contemporary female NFT artists to develop digital artwork based on their interpretation of the core message of #SeeEqual. Vanora Vaz, Yashika Kalra, Rachna Ravi, Amoolya Bhat and Virti Jain have created these digital artworks that can be positive reaffirmations to inspire change and equality.
The NFTs will not be sold, but will be available for NFT enthusiasts to win as prizes. The aim of these digital collectibles, whether the winners keep them or trade them, is to trigger more conversations around equality within households.
Ariel wants to continue to partner with artists to create art that can encourage people to #SeeEqual.
Ariel has been advocating for equality for the last seven years, with the #ShareTheLoad movement. When it was first launched in 2015, the brand raised a very relevant question – ‘Is laundry only a woman’s job?’.
The ‘Dads Share The Load’ movement in 2016, highlighted the prejudices that pass down from one generation to the next.
In 2019, with ‘Sons ShareTheLoad’, the brand urged sons to #ShareTheLoad at home with the core question – Are we teaching our sons what we are teaching our daughters?
In 2020, ‘Share The Load for Equal Sleep’ was all about impact and action. It highlighted the impact of the unequal division of chores on a woman’s (wife’s) well-being.
This year, the conversation is being carried forward by going deeper to understand what is coming in the way of equality and highlighting the impact of unconscious biases.