ARM Worldwide bags the content & conversation mandate for Himalaya’s Companion Care Division

Speaking on the occasion, Neti Patel, business head, Animal Health Division - Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “Pet care in India has become a fast-growing market as the number of pet households in the country has significantly increased. These households view their furry friends as an extension of their family and only wish to offer them the best care. #ARM Worldwide’s approach matches well with the DNA of our business, and we are sure that ARM will go the length to explore new horizons and enhance the reach and visibility of our campaigns."