ARM Worldwide bags the content & conversation mandate for Himalaya’s Companion Care Division

#ARM Worldwide won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch for managing all written and visual content under social media marketing for Companion Care.
#ARM Worldwide, an independent digital marketing and communications consulting firm, has been entrusted with the mandate of driving digital conversations for Himalaya’s Companion Care. #ARM Worldwide’s India growth plans are shaping up very well; with the Himalaya Companion Care business win they have added another chapter to their success for the year 2021.
Himalaya has been one of the country’s leading home-grown wellness brands since its inception. Their Animal Health Division was incorporated in 1998, focusing on four major segments - Livestock, Poultry, Companion Care, and Aqua. Their Companion Care segment features a wide range of nutrition, grooming, and therapeutic products. The brand is the market leader in the niche segment of the herbal grooming range, with the motto of “Health and happiness of your pets, naturally”. #ARM Worldwide won the mandate after a multi-agency pitch for managing all written and visual content under social media marketing for Companion Care.
Speaking on the occasion, Neti Patel, business head, Animal Health Division - Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “Pet care in India has become a fast-growing market as the number of pet households in the country has significantly increased. These households view their furry friends as an extension of their family and only wish to offer them the best care. #ARM Worldwide’s approach matches well with the DNA of our business, and we are sure that ARM will go the length to explore new horizons and enhance the reach and visibility of our campaigns."
Ritesh Singh, co-founder and managing director, #ARM Worldwide, adds, “It is undoubtedly a great opportunity for #ARM Worldwide to be working with one of the leading pet care companies in the country. We are ecstatic to be working with Himalaya Companion Care and use our capabilities to create a disruptive leg of communication for this home-grown, pet care firm with a fantastic brand vision”.
“#ARM has been built keeping our customer business objectives at the heart of whatever we do. We have developed micro teams of domain experts, upskilling all generalists to experts. This has helped us increase the retention rate of our customer base and simultaneously helped us grow at a phenomenal pace in 2021. Today, we are a team of 150+, and the way our business pipeline looks, we are projected to hit a double century of team members within the second half of the year.”
#ARM Worldwide is a digital marketing and communication consulting agency that offers various services like Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Paid Media, Influencer Marketing, SEO, PR, Analytics, Technology Development - on a global scale. The consultancy has gained remarkable experience across sectors from their work with an assortment of national and global firms. The agency’s 3Cs approach has enabled it to offer integrated growth strategies to all its esteemed clients. They have successfully leveraged their stronghold in the digital marketing world by using a unique 3Cs service portfolio of Convergence, Conversion and Content.