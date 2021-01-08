ARM Worldwide bags the mandate for financial services major TresVista

Ritesh Singh, co-founder, and managing director, #ARM Worldwide, said, “#ARM has a vast and comprehensive experience in the financial & fintech sector with a proven track record of delivering for brands for their Indian & global objectives. We have kept the momentum going despite the pandemic and have won several new businesses this year as well. During the lockdown, #ARM enhanced their focus on skilling & reskilling, gaining over 500 certifications across platforms. We continuously strive to make brands valuable to the world and are looking forward to delivering the same for TresVista.”