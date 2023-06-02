ARM Worldwide retains social media mandate for MTV India

The agency will responsible for formulating and executing the social media marketing strategy for highly acclaimed shows such as MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Hustle and sports amongst others.
#ARM Worldwide, India’s prominent digital marketing & communications consultant, has again retained the social media mandate for MTV India, India’s leading Youth Entertainment Brand . Team ARM is entrusted with the responsibility of formulating and executing the social media marketing strategy for MTV India, encompassing the promotion of its highly acclaimed shows such as MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Hustle and sports amongst others.
#ARM Worldwide is elated about this continuing partnership with MTV India, further fortifying their commitment to the brand's growth trajectory. The collaboration signifies ARM's unwavering dedication to contribute innovative ideas that will propel the brand forward on social media.
Speaking on this collaboration, Manas Gulati, Co-Founder and CEO, #ARM Worldwide, says “MTV India has an impressive lineup of captivating youth programs, and our team is thrilled to take ahead the association and collaborate on impactful endeavours. This renewed partnership is a proof of unwavering trust our clients have and has opened doors to new opportunities of connecting with the nation’s youth in the most innovative ways.”
MTV India, India’s leading youth entertainment channel, is a dynamic and vibrant blend of music and pop culture. With a global reach of more than half-billion households, MTV is a cultural home to the Gen-Z, music fans and artists.