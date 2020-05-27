ARM Worldwide wins social media mandate for MTV India

Under the mandate, #ARM Worldwide will be taking care of the social media marketing strategy for MTV India along with their popular shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle, Ace of Space etc.
#ARM Worldwide – one of India’s leading independent digital marketing and communications consulting firms has recently been awarded the Social Media mandate for India’s no.1 youth brand, MTV in a multi-agency pitch.
Under the mandate, #ARM Worldwide will be taking care of the social media marketing strategy for MTV India along with their popular shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle, Ace of Space etc.
Commenting on the association, Navin Shenoy, marketing head- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Over the years, MTV India has tapped into the passion points of the Indian youth to create content that resonates with them both online and offline. On an average, MTV reaches 240 mn young users per month through its social media presence, being the cultural destination to millennials and GenZ. We are delighted to have ARM Worldwide as our strategic social media consultants and expect this collaboration will further enhance MTV India’s presence in the digital space.”
Ritesh Singh, co-founder and managing director, #ARM Worldwide - “We are delighted to have won the MTV business. MTV is the leading youth-centric brand in the country and the team at ARM was able to win the hearts of leaders. Our passion for the brand, creative process and ideas, success measurement methods, automation capabilities and hunger to challenge the status quo has always helped us win big.”
Manas Gulati, co-founder and CEO, #ARM Worldwide - “MTV India is one of the most iconic youth brands in the country which has amazing properties like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle and the likes. We are extremely delighted to associate ourselves with team MTV to do some great work together. This has definitely given us the opportunity to go all out and express ourselves in the most creative ways possible to the youth of the nation. The brief given to us was extremely pointed to increasing conversations across online platforms organically. We are here to write some amazing stories.”