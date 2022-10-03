Aroon Purie to deliver the AAAI Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture

The event will be held on Friday, October 07, 2022, at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.
The Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture will return this year with Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, India Today Group, as the speaker. The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the Subhas Ghosal Foundation (SGF) are the event’s hosts.
On behalf of SGF, Sam Balsara says, “We live in an age where media and advertising are shaping and also rapidly changing society. It will be interesting to hear Aroon speak about his journey, how he built a media empire, as well as his views on life today and how the media has changed over the years. I believe this lecture will be helpful and enlightening for both immigrants and natives of the advertising and media”.
Ahead of the lecture, Anupriya Acharya, President, of AAAI says, “Aroon Purie has been at the forefront of change and innovation in the news business as it transitioned from print to electronic media and then to digital and social media."
"A recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, his contribution to Indian journalism is exemplary. I am sure that Aroon’s life experiences will be fascinating for the audiences and we look forward to his perspectives at the Subhas Ghosal Memorial Lecture.”
