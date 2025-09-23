Arrow ropes in Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassadors

Arrow, a premium clothing brand with a heritage of over 170 years, announces the onboarding of actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor as its newest brand ambassadors. This collaboration marks a new chapter for the label as it continues to redefine contemporary style for a new generation.

Known for his charismatic screen presence and youthful charm, Vedang Raina perfectly embodies the Arrow man– confident, dynamic, and impeccably groomed. Khushi Kapoor, with her effortless elegance and modern outlook, brings fresh energy and complements Arrow’s elegance and sophistication.

Speaking on the association, Anand Aiyer, CEO of Arrow India, said, “Arrow has always stood for style, confidence, and sophistication. Vedang and Khushi represent today’s aspirational India, rooted in authenticity yet unafraid to embrace modernity. Their personalities align seamlessly with our vision of dressing the modern men who values both style and innovation.”

As part of this collaboration, Vedang and Khushi will be featured in Arrow’s upcoming campaign, “Tailored for the good life”, which is also showcased in a New York setting, paying homage to the brand’s identity. The campaign reflects Arrow’s ethos of celebrating confidence, refined grooming, and effortless style – qualities that resonate deeply with the next generation of consumers.

This partnership underlines Arrow’s commitment to evolving with its audience while staying true to its rich legacy of craftsmanship and innovation.