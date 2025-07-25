Arsenal goes high for away kit launch

From North London to Paris to New York City to Singapore, Arsenal’s spot to launch its away kit is a world tour of mega towers built from scale models.

Made by production house Blinkink and Arsenal Creative Studio, the London-based football team’s website says, “the film features our stars including Declan Rice, Alessia Russo, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Leah Williamson, styled against cityscapes from New York City to Paris to Singapore, with exaggerated scale to reflect how supporters make the players feel 100ft tall.”

The shirt draws inspiration from the famous Royal Arsenal Gatehouse lightning bolt, while the navy shirt is adorned with metallic detailing and the sleeves feature the iconic adidas Three Stripes in red, adding a pop of colour and vibrancy.

Arsenal will first wear this jersey on-pitch during its pre-season tour of Singapore and for our away fixtures during the 2025/26 season.