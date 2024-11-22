Arshad Warsi brings Golmaal charm to Flipkart's Black Friday campaign

Flipkart, in collaboration with SW Network, has launched a Black Friday campaign featuring Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi. The campaign, inspired by his role in the movie Golmaal, recreates a scene with a modern twist to promote Flipkart's Black Friday Smartphone Sale.

Advertisment

The campaign draws inspiration from the name 'Black Friday' and reimagines the 'Black' scene from Golmaal. Arshad Warsi was cast to evoke nostalgia and add humour through his comic timing. The dialogue, “Lagta hai smartphones ke prices girne wale hain,” references the original scene while promoting Flipkart's deals on premium smartphones.

Speaking about the campaign, Jaunty, business head of SW Studios, shared:

"Recreating the charm of such an iconic scene with Arshad Warsi was a thrilling experience. We aimed to craft a campaign that resonated with movie buffs and shoppers. By combining nostalgia with Flipkart's narrative, we intended to provide an unforgettable experience that adds value to the Black Friday buzz."