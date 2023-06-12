Art-E bags the digital creative and media mandate for Buds & Berries

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Art-E Media Tech has bagged the digital creative & media mandate for Buds & Berries, the first online-only brand of garden-fresh personal care products by CavinKare.
After a multi-agency pitch, the mandate has been awarded to Art-E and will be managed by the agency’s Delhi branch. The agency would be responsible for enhancing Buds & Berries’ digital presence by formulating & executing performance marketing strategies and media creatives across platforms.
Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO at Art-E said, "Embarking on a new partnership with the dynamic and talented brand team at Buds & Berries fills us with excitement. We are eager to build a strong bond and enhance their media presence. With our combined passion and drive, we are poised to establish Buds & Berries as a leading name in the personal care space."
"Buds & Berries prioritizes clean, toxin-free formulations that are safe and effective. Our products are extensively tested and manufactured in-house. The brand imbibes the mantra " Love yourself, First" to the core and understands the role of beauty rituals in consumers' self-esteem and identity. With the creative and digital media strategies led by Art-E, we are confident in establishing the core of the brand to facilitate effortless discovery and instant recall, thus naturally paving the way for the brand's success" stated Akash Basak, CavinKare's Lead - Digital First brands.
Bhawana Sharma, head - digital marketing, CavinKare added, "Performance marketing plays a pivotal role for a digital-first brand. In a competitive space like ours, Buds & Berries is glad to have Art-E on board, moving towards a goal of creating a stronger brand voice online. With their media expertise and knowledge, we look forward to some exceptional results and growing Buds & Berries by leaps and bounds."