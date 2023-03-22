Art-E expands its business operations to Mumbai

The Mumbai office will be headed by Vibhor Gulati.
Art-E Mediatech Pvt. Ltd., has announced its expansion to Mumbai in a move to strengthen its presence in the region and capitalize on the increasing demand for innovative and cutting-edge digital solutions.
With this expansion, Art-E is setting a new milestone in its growth and development, delivering advanced production capabilities and innovative digital solutions to clients in the west. The company has set its sights on Mumbai, a thriving market with significant growth opportunities.
The Mumbai office will be headed by Vibhor Gulati. Prior to this, Vibhor founded Defodio Digital, an influencer marketing agency that has been helping brands and businesses create impactful campaigns in the digital space. Defodio Digital will now become a part of Art-E, further strengthening the company's capabilities in influencer marketing.
Talking about the move, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said "I’m elated to welcome Vibhor to the Art-E family and excited about our expansion to Mumbai under Vibhor’s leadership. Mumbai is undoubtedly the hub for advertising & creativity and there’s a lot we can learn from and offer to the city.”
“We're thrilled to launch our new Mumbai office, which strengthens our position in influencer marketing and ad film production”, said Vibhor. He further added that “With a skilled team, we're eager to collaborate with local partners and create compelling campaigns for our clients. Our commitment to expanding our reach and being an active participant in Mumbai's media scene drives us towards a future of exciting possibilities and growth”.
Art-E’s expansion to Mumbai is a significant step in the company's growth trajectory, and with Vibhor's leadership and the incorporation of Defodio Digital, the company is well-positioned to become a leading player in the Indian market.