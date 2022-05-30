Art-E MediaTech bags Digital & Creative mandate for CavinKare’s newly launched brand, Biker’s

As part of the mandate, Art-E MediaTech will now be responsible for Biker’s partner in strategy formulation, social media strategy, media buying and influencer marketing.
Art-E MediaTech, an award-winning full-stack agency has won the digital and creative mandate for CavinKare’s newly launched brand, Biker’s in a multi-agency pitch. Art-E MediaTech will now be responsible for Biker’s partner in strategy formulation, social media strategy, media buying and influencer marketing. The mandate will be managed by Art-E MediaTech’s Noida office.
With the Indian Men’s grooming market poised to reach $1.2 Billion Dollars by 2024, CavinKare is getting ready to ride this growth trajectory through the Biker’s brand.
Amlan Pati, marketing head – digital & e-commerce at CavinKare explains, “We needed a team that would deeply understand our Target Audience and will enable our brand voice to be heard in a cluttered marketplace. I am very happy to have Art-E MediaTech as our partners in this journey and look forward to their insights and creativity in achieving our business goals.”
Tejender Sharma, co-founder of Art-E MediaTech, added "We are incredibly delighted to engage with Biker's for driving their digital journey across the social platforms. We are excited about our collaboration and look forward to making Biker’s the most admired brand in Men’s Personal Care."
Art-E MediaTech is an award-winning full stack agency, which leverages comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities to deliver desired results with a 360 degree full funnel approach. Currently, Art-E MediaTech handles the mandate of Flipkart Seller Hub, Indica Hair Colour, Raaga Professionals, Hisense, Pidilite, Shopsy, Buds and Berries, Parimatch and more.