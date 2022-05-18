Art-E Mediatech bags Digital Technology partner mandate for Pidilite Industries

The agency will design, develop and manage the digital platforms for the multiple brands & products like Fevicol Design Ideas, Dr. Fixit, One Pidilite etc.
Art-E Mediatech, the award-winning, full stack agency has won the Digital Technology partner mandate for Pidilite Industries Limited, who are a market leader in adhesive, industrial and construction chemicals, and art material.
Art-E Mediatech will be responsible for building a strategic and streamlined digital brand experience for Pidilite. Art-E Mediatech will design, develop and manage the digital platforms for the multiple brands & products like Fevicol Design Ideas, Dr. Fixit, One Pidilite, ICA, Dr. Cipy, Industrial Products & the Pigment business.
“Art-E Mediatech is a valuable and strategic partner and shares our quest of delivering industry leading brand experiences across platforms”, said Vinay Subramanyam, Chief Marketing Officer at Pidilite Industries Limited. He further added, “Art-E Mediatech’s capabilities to understand various user journeys of our customers and translate them into an effective outcome based digital experience is what we are looking forward to.”
Preetesh Chouhan, the Chief Digital Officer at ART-E Mediatech said, “We are delighted & thrilled to partner with Pidilite, which is a consumer centric company committed to quality and innovation for decades. Over the years we have built a strong reputation in the areas of digital experience solutions & delivery and we’ll be utilizing our full stack capabilities in building a cutting edge digital brand experiences for Pidilite customers & partners.”