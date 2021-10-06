ART-E Mediatech bags the creative & digital mandate for Indica

Speaking on the new mandate, Rohit Sakunia, co-founder, ART-E Mediatech said “We are extremely excited to partner with Indica for strengthening their digital journey across various social platforms. Adding an organization like CavinKare to our prestigious client roster is an absolute delight. At ART-E, partnering with a new brand gives us an opportunity to leverage our sound digital knowledge using new-age technological advancements and keeping in sync with the changing preferences of the audience. We look forward to our partnership and hope to build a dynamic brand presence for Indica”.