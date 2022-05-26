Art-E Mediatech wins digital mandate for Hisense

According to Rishi Tandon, COO, At Hisense, “we believe that everything we do should make our user’s life simpler, better and more entertaining. Hence, we aim to make the latest technologies accessible to everyone through thoughtfully designed and expertly built products. Since 1969, we have been doing relentless research & development to push the boundaries of innovation in home appliances. It’s this dedication to developing and producing cutting-edge technology that has seen us become one of the world’s leading electronic manufacturers. So, it is vital for us to stay in touch with consumers all the time. Therefore, it becomes critical for us to communicate the same in a clear, creative and concise manner. We found Art-E Mediatech’s work engaging and KPI-oriented. Their insights and brand building approach will help us to bring the required creativity to build upon our already strong digital presence”.