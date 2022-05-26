Art-E Mediatech wins digital mandate for Hisense

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Hisense has awarded its digital mandate to Art-E Mediatech, an award-winning full stack agency. It will now be managed by Art-E Mediatech’s Noida office. This was a multi-agency pitch, where ART-E Media won the account with an insightful and strategic plan.
Art-E Mediatech will now be in charge of Hisense’s partner in strategy formulation and will provide them Social Media Strategy, Media Buying, Influencer Marketing and Website related services.
According to Rishi Tandon, COO, At Hisense, “we believe that everything we do should make our user’s life simpler, better and more entertaining. Hence, we aim to make the latest technologies accessible to everyone through thoughtfully designed and expertly built products. Since 1969, we have been doing relentless research & development to push the boundaries of innovation in home appliances. It’s this dedication to developing and producing cutting-edge technology that has seen us become one of the world’s leading electronic manufacturers. So, it is vital for us to stay in touch with consumers all the time. Therefore, it becomes critical for us to communicate the same in a clear, creative and concise manner. We found Art-E Mediatech’s work engaging and KPI-oriented. Their insights and brand building approach will help us to bring the required creativity to build upon our already strong digital presence”.
Rohit Sakunia, co-founder and chief business officer at Art-E Mediatech, said, “In the last few years, the digital world has grown by leaps and bounds. It is not a surprise that all the companies are looking towards this platform to communicate with their target audience. We are extremely excited to partner with Hisense for strengthening its digital journey across various social platforms. Adding an organisation like Hisense to our prestigious client roster is an absolute delight. We as an agency believe in result-oriented strategies that not only connect the brands with their audience but also transform lives in the process. We are glad that we have found the perfect partner in Hisense, in our journey towards transforming lives with digital experience.”
Art-E Mediatech is an award-winning full stack agency, which leverages comprehensive data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities to deliver desired results with a 360 degree full funnel approach. Currently, Art-E Mediatech handles the mandate of Flipkart Seller Hub, Indica Hair Colour, Raaga Professionals, Biker's TCL, Shopsy, Buds and Berries, Parimatch and more.