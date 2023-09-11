Art-E secures digital mandate for Saatvik Solar

Art-E won a highly competitive pitch against multiple agencies to now lead Saatvik Solar's digital media initiatives. Art-E will use its in-house team of creative professionals to make and carry out strong plans customized to Saatvik's particular business and marketing goals. Art-E will also be in charge of the entire range of media production, performance improvement, and digital media buying across various digital platforms. A key objective will be to set up a credible and unique brand voice that Saatvik's target audience can relate to.