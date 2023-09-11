Art-E secures digital mandate for Saatvik Solar

The account was won after a highly competitive pitch.
Art-E will be responsible for developing and implementing integrated digital media strategies to resonate with Saatvik’s business and marketing objectives.
Art-E, India's leading creative media and MarTech agency, has announced the acquisition of a comprehensive digital media strategy, production, and buying mandate for Saatvik Solar. This represents Art-E's entry into the renewable energy sector, reinforcing its position as a leading creative digital media agency in India.
Art-E won a highly competitive pitch against multiple agencies to now lead Saatvik Solar's digital media initiatives. Art-E will use its in-house team of creative professionals to make and carry out strong plans customized to Saatvik's particular business and marketing goals. Art-E will also be in charge of the entire range of media production, performance improvement, and digital media buying across various digital platforms. A key objective will be to set up a credible and unique brand voice that Saatvik's target audience can relate to.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO of Art-E, remarked, "Saatvik Solar is a pioneer in the green energy sector, and winning this mandate signifies a significant milestone for Art-E. We are excited about this partnership and are committed to forging a compelling digital brand identity for the company, pushing the boundaries of success in their overall business."
Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik commented, "We are delighted to welcome Art-E as our integrated digital media partner. The agency's remarkable progress in the market and its dynamic team of creative professionals instill confidence in us. We intend to harness their expertise in integrated production and technology to drive growth in today's ever-evolving digital media landscape."