Art-E wins creative & digital mandate for Hathi Mustard Oil

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said, "We are excited to start this new partnership with one of the industry's stalwarts. I am sure this partnership between Hathi Mustard Oil and Art-E would bring out the best of them both. With the legacy and goodwill of Hathi and the energetic and bright team at Art-E, we look to creating a stronger and more impactful creative brand voice."