Art-E wins the digital mandate for TruSoul

Speaking on the new mandate, Amit Dhawan, partner & CEO at Art-E said, "We are delighted to partner with TruSoul, an innovative wellness and personal care brand, whose passion for quality products and customer satisfaction matches our own. Working together, we are excited to bring our creative ideas and expertise to the table and push the boundaries of what's possible in this industry. I am confident that this partnership will result in great outreach for the brand, and I can't wait to see where our journey takes us together."