Arth by Emcure launches ‘Invest in Iron’ campaign with MS Dhoni

Arth by Emcure has rolled out a new campaign, ‘Invest in Iron’, featuring MS Dhoni on World Iron Deficiency Day. The initiative focuses on improving public understanding of anaemia and the importance of maintaining healthy iron levels, an issue that continues to affect a significant share of India’s population.

Advertisment

The campaign draws attention to fatigue as one of the earliest signs of low iron and notes the high prevalence of anaemia among Indian women. Dhoni, positioned as the face of the initiative, appears in the film urging individuals to recognise early symptoms and adopt a more proactive approach to monitoring their health.

Speaking about the initiative, Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said: “At Arth, our commitment has always been to educate first, whether it was the importance of sleep earlier or iron today. Our purpose is to empower people with knowledge so they can make informed decisions about their well-being. With ‘Invest in Iron,’ we want India to recognise that monitoring iron levels is essential to maintaining everyday energy and long-term health. Making this simple investment today can improve the quality of life for millions.”

The campaign also promotes accessible formats for iron supplementation, including Arth Iron Gummies formulated with ferrous ascorbate. The product is presented as an easier option for those who struggle with traditional iron supplements.

Arth positions the initiative as part of its wider effort to encourage informed, preventive health behaviour.