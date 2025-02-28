Arvind Fashion Brands pushes linen fashion with ‘For All Kinds of Cool’ campaign

Arvind Fashion Brands, a textile solutions provider, has launched its summer campaign, ‘Linen by Arvind, For All Kinds of Cool’. The campaign promotes linen as a suitable fabric for summer, focusing on style, breathability, and comfort.

The campaign film highlights three linen styles: Lazy Cool, designed for relaxed, effortless dressing with airy, comfortable fits; Digital Cool, featuring lightweight, breathable fabrics for those with active schedules; and Traditional Cool, combining classic designs with modern tailoring for both formal and festive occasions.

The company has expanded its linen range with over 300 new styles. The collection features Intelli-Fabric technology, including wrinkle-resistant linen, breathable blends, and wool-blended linen.

Speaking on the campaign, Pranav Dave, chief business officer – knits and retail, Arvind Fashion Brands, said, “Linen has always been synonymous with summer, but with this collection, it's time to see it as more than just a summer fabric. Today’s fashion is about versatility, and linen as a fabric adapts to such demands perfectly. Whether for work, travel or everyday work, linen is a timeless choice that offers both style and comfort. With this collection, we want people to experience and make it an all-year essential. We want people to embrace linen not just for its comfort, but for the confidence it brings, because true style is about feeling as good as you look.”