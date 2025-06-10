Arvind highlights father-son bond in new Father’s Day film

Arvind, a textile-to-retail conglomerate, has launched a new film titled 'Unspoken Love' for Father's Day. The campaign shows how fathers express love and affection through everyday moments, which Arvind has been a part of for generations.

The film shows the strong bond between a father and son over many years. It illustrates how fathers influence their children's lives, with Arvind clothing passed down through generations—for events like graduations or marriages—being a consistent element.

Speaking about the film, Pranav Dave, chief business officer – Knits and Retail, Arvind said, “This Father’s Day film is a heartfelt tribute to the quiet yet strong love that defines fatherhood. It is not the grand declarations but these tiny, unspoken gestures between a father and his children that shape who we become. The true legacy that should be passed down is how you carry forward the love you have received. At Arvind, our garments weave in the stories, values, and connections between loved ones with every thread. This campaign is a natural extension of our brand ethos as we strive to build a long-lasting relationship with our consumers so that our legacy is carried forward with love.”

The video, conceptualised and produced by Togglehead Studios, shows interactions such as a father giving his son a toy plane after a work trip, an Arvind shirt for graduation, and helping him accessorize a sherwani with a pocket square. Each scene subtly features Arvind's classic apparel. The story ends with a hug between the father and son, showing how these gestures become traditions passed down through generations.