Arvind Sharma to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

As a young leader, he was tasked with making a local agency, Chaitra, transition into the Indian arm of Leo Burnett Worldwide. Over two eventful decades he created an organization that was both formidable and flexible. In doing this, he turned a safe and conservative agency into a creative power center. Soon, the agency’s work on Thums Up, Bajaj, Heinz, P&G and many others saw it taking on the big guns in creative pitches as well as award shows, becoming one of India’s early winners at Cannes.

Arvind has also been responsible for several incredible talents that have blossomed under his watch.