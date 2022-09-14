Aryan Khan enters endorsements with Adidas NMD_V3

In a recent instagram ad promotion post, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is seen wearing the new line of Adidas’ originals NMD_V3. This is Khan’s first social media endorsement as of yet. He shared his favorites from the collection on his instagram page as well, which has 2.1 million followers as of now.The NMD_V3 line was released two weeks back and the brand initially roped in Ranveer Singh for its promotion. They have further utilised a few other instagram influencers for promotion as well.The post on Adidas’ instagram handle with Aryan Khan as the model has surpassed the traction that the posts with Ranveer Singh generated in just a day’s time and has received more interaction with the masses. The post made by Khan itself drew over 4.46 lakh likes on instagram in a day. The heavy engagement drawn by the posts can be seen as an indication that although this might be Khan’s first brand endorsement, it may not be his last.“Breathable. Comfortable. Made with recycled materials. That's a yes to all three. Plus there's the style, like the perforated details, which is also where that breathability comes in. Playing with transparency, the 3-Stripes layer over the perforations, giving a glimpse at them underneath the monochrome signoff,” the company said in the description for the new shoes line. This is the brand’s third rendition of the NMD series, which it first introduced in 2015.