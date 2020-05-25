As flights reopen, will flyers pay attention to airport OOH and DOOH ads?

“We are all in it together. Whatever is going on is affecting us in a similar way. The fears are the same. So if it makes me comfortable, I know it will be okay for someone to see it. As the economy opens up, slowly things will start normalising. The human spirit will take over. We will take vacations again. It will take time, but it will happen. It must. It's very important to write whatever we do with a positive mindset, with a sensitivity check, of course,” she signs off.