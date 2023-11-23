AS-IT-IS Nutrition onboards Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador

With this partnership, the brand aims to enhance its visibility and reach among cricket enthusiasts.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a fitness and sports nutrition company, has appointed Ravindra Jadeja, a renowned Indian cricketer as its brand ambassador.
The brand works closely with more than 100 national athletes, reinforcing the dedication to providing products that are trusted and endorsed by those players. It offers supplements including protein, mass gainer, vitamins, pre-workouts, superfoods, electrolytes and amino acids, designed to suit the dietary choices and fitness goals of consumers.
Ravindra Jadeja enthusiastically expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting, “ I’ve always recognized that optimal performance both on and off the cricket pitch relies significantly on proper nutrition. I’m thrilled to be affiliated with AS-IT-IS Nutrition, a brand devoted to providing individuals with the finest sports nutrition options.”
Arvind Jain, co-founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, offered his thoughts, stating, "Ravindra Jadeja truly encapsulates the essence of our brand. Our belief is that the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and AS-IT-IS Nutrition will work as a catalyst for change, encouraging individuals from diverse backgrounds to prioritize their health and well-being.”
Himmath Jain, co-founder, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, commented, "AS-IT-IS Nutrition and the cricket legend join forces to promote shared values, encourage people to optimal performance and empower them with the right nutrition. Through this collaboration, AS-IT-IS Nutrition aims to promote a lifestyle that strongly aligns with our shared values, not just endorsing products.”
Pavan Jain, director, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, conveyed his viewpoint, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the collaboration of AS-IT-IS Nutrition with Ravindra Jadeja. We believe that this collaboration will further enhance our brand visibility and reach among cricket enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike. Jadeja's commitment to his sport and his focus on fitness are in line with our mission to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.”