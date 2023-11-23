AS-IT-IS Nutrition onboards Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador

Pavan Jain, director, AS-IT-IS Nutrition, conveyed his viewpoint, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the collaboration of AS-IT-IS Nutrition with Ravindra Jadeja. We believe that this collaboration will further enhance our brand visibility and reach among cricket enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike. Jadeja's commitment to his sport and his focus on fitness are in line with our mission to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.”