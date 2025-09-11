As Raymond turns 100, a look at the journey of ‘The Complete Man’

Raymond has turned 100. But the milestone would mean little without “The Complete Man”, the campaign that defined the brand for two or three generations of Indians.

At a time when men were typically portrayed as loud, macho, wealthy and aloof, Raymond chose instead to highlight gentler, more thoughtful qualities.

The credit belongs to Nexus Equity, a small agency founded by Rajiv Agarwal, Arun Kale, M. Raghunath and Rajan Nair. It won the Raymond account after the firm split with Frank Simoes, a writer and among the first in India to set up an independent advertising shop, Frank Simoes Advertising.

“The campaign from Nexus Equity… became a defining moment in Indian advertising. It broke away from the cliché-ridden suitings ads of the time, which showed smart young men with women draped over their arms, alongside mansions, luxury sedans and horses,” noted advertising veteran Ambi Parameswaran in Nawabs, Nudes, Noodles, his chronicle of half a century of Indian advertising.

Here the some of the most memorable ads from the campaign:

